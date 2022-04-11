AirPods 3 deliver Spatial Audio, MagSafe charging, and more at $150 (Save $29)

Amazon is starting off the week by discounting Apple’s latest AirPods 3 to $149.99 shipped. Down from $179, this is matching the second-best price of the year and marks the best markdown we’ve seen in over a month when it was $5 less. Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to save quite a bit of cash, going with the AirPods 2 is a great alternative for getting in on Apple’s true wireless earbuds game. While you won’t find the all-new design or the MagSafe charging case, these previous-generation offerings are on sale for $100 and arrive with quite the value attached thanks to the ongoing discounts.

Then go check out all of the other best Apple deals up for grabs to start off the week. This morning saw a series of new all-time lows roll out across Apple Watch Series 7 models, which are now starting from $314 following up to $85 off discounts on a range of different styles.

Apple AirPods 3 features:

An Apple-designed dynamic driver, powered by a custom amplifier, renders music in exceptionally detailed sound quality — so you revel in every tone, from deep, rich bass to crisp, clean highs. Covered in a special acoustic mesh, an inset microphone in each earbud minimizes wind noise when you’re on a call — so your voice is always heard loud and clear.

