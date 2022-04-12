Philips Hue’s new medium lumen color smart LED bulb falls to $39 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the new Philips Hue White and Color A19 Medium Lumen Bluetooth Smart Bulb for $38.73 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $50, you’re now looking at a new all-time low of 22% off while beating our previous mention by $2. Delivering a brighter bulb than the standard Philips Hue releases, this higher lumen model arrives as the equivalent of a 75W tradition bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

A more affordable option for getting in the Phlips Hue game would be ditching the multicolor illumination and bringing home one of the new Medium Lumen Dimmable White bulbs instead. Entering at $23, you’re looking at the same smart connectivity options as the lead deal, just in a less flashy package that’ll still output more light than other Hue bulbs at an equivalent of 75W.

Amazon is also starting off the week by discounting its lineup of other in-house devices. The entire collection of Echo speakers and smart displays are now on sale from $20 and joined by a particularly notable price cut on Amazon’s smart soap dispenser.

Philips Hue 75W Color Smart Bulb features:

Go bright by giving your largest spaces this bright, colorful smart light. With a brightness equivalent to a traditional 75-Watt bulb, this bulb can tastefully illuminate living rooms, kitchens, and more with color. Dimmable features allow you to control the level of brightness. Own our Hue Hub? You can set timers to dim your smart bulbs as the day goes by.

