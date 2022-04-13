Rare price drop puts Nintendo’s OLED model Switch down at $335 shipped

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesnintendoNewegg
Reg. $350 $335
Nintendo Switch price drops

Update: VIPOutlet via Walmart is now offering Nintendo Switch OLED models at $335 shipped, down from the regular $350 you’ll find readily available on Amazon. If you missed the brief $314 offer we spotted at eBay a couple weeks ago, this is as low as it gets right now. 

VIP Outlet via Newegg is now offering a very rare deal on the latest Nintendo Switch (OLED model) with White Joy-Con at $335 shipped. While it is now regularly available and in-stock at Amazon and elsewhere at $350, deals on new units are hard to come (today’s deal is the first readily available price drop we have tracked on a new condition model) and this is a rare chance to score one. While the seller in this case isn’t exactly glowing at 75% positive, if you’re willing to take a small gamble (most reviewers got what they paid for here and VIP Outlet is owned by Walmart) to score the $15 price drop, now’s your chance. Head below for more details. 

Update: Trusted eBay Daily Deals seller is now offering Nintendo Switch OLED model consoles in new condition for $314 shipped in white or red/blue using code SHOPTECH15 at checkout. Regularly $349, this is another rare price drop and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on a new condition OLED model console. 

As you’ll know from our hands-on review of Nintendo’s latest, it is much of the same while still be being a solid next-generation upgrade on one of the most popular home gaming consoles out there. The new Nintendo Switch OLED console brings a 7-inch OLED screen to your setup alongside a dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and “enhanced audio,” according to Nintendo.

Here’s some more Nintendo coverage to browse through:

Nintendo Switch OLED feature:

  • 7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop
  • Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection
  • 64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage
  • Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.
  • Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch software

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

nintendo

Newegg

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nintendo’s Metroid Dread and Zelda Skyward Sword amii...
Nintendo brings Earthworm Jim 2, Dig Dug II, more to NE...
Rare price drop hits Controller Gear’s Xbox Pro g...
Step up your spring BBQs with a 2022 low on Broil King&...
Homemade juice awaits as Chefman’s 2-Speed Electr...
9to5Toys Daily: April 13, 2022 – Level Bolt $140, Mot...
Razer’s LE Xbox Boba Fett Wireless Controller and...
BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless tiller makes star...
Load more...
Show More Comments