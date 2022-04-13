Rare price drop puts Nintendo’s OLED model Switch down at $335 shipped

Update: VIPOutlet via Walmart is now offering Nintendo Switch OLED models at $335 shipped, down from the regular $350 you’ll find readily available on Amazon. If you missed the brief $314 offer we spotted at eBay a couple weeks ago, this is as low as it gets right now.

VIP Outlet via Newegg is now offering a very rare deal on the latest Nintendo Switch (OLED model) with White Joy-Con at $335 shipped . While it is now regularly available and in-stock at Amazon and elsewhere at $350, deals on new units are hard to come (today’s deal is the first readily available price drop we have tracked on a new condition model) and this is a rare chance to score one. While the seller in this case isn’t exactly glowing at 75% positive, if you’re willing to take a small gamble (most reviewers got what they paid for here and VIP Outlet is owned by Walmart) to score the $15 price drop, now’s your chance. Head below for more details.

Update: Trusted eBay Daily Deals seller is now offering Nintendo Switch OLED model consoles in new condition for $314 shipped in white or red/blue using code SHOPTECH15 at checkout. Regularly $349, this is another rare price drop and one of the lowest prices we have tracked on a new condition OLED model console.

As you’ll know from our hands-on review of Nintendo’s latest, it is much of the same while still be being a solid next-generation upgrade on one of the most popular home gaming consoles out there. The new Nintendo Switch OLED console brings a 7-inch OLED screen to your setup alongside a dock with a wired LAN port, 64GB of internal storage, and “enhanced audio,” according to Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch OLED feature:

7-inch OLED screen – Enjoy vivid colors and crisp contrast with a screen that makes colors pop

Wired LAN port – Use the dock’s LAN port when playing in TV mode for a wired internet connection

64 GB internal storage – Save games to your system with 64 GB of internal storage

Enhanced audio – Enjoy enhanced sound from the system’s onboard speakers when playing in Handheld and Tabletop modes.

Wide adjustable stand – Freely angle the system’s wide, adjustable stand for comfortable viewing in Tabletop mode. Nintendo Switch – OLED Model supports all Joy-Con controllers and Nintendo Switch software

