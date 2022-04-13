Prepare for the new Fantastic Beasts movie with these Wizarding World games from $17.50

Amazon is offering a limited-time deal on Hasbro Gaming Wizarding World of Harry Potter games from 20% off, just in time for the release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Right now you can grab the Wizarding World of Harry Potter-themed Clue game for $31.19 shipped. Normally listed for $39, this 20% discount marks the lowest price of 2022 minus a one-day drop in February. The classic game of Clue, a “whodunit” style game, meets the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in this board game. Players are trying to figure out who vanished, what spell was used, and where inside Hogwarts. However, there is a twist. Secret passages shift throughout the game allowing for movement around the board not seen in other variations. Keep reading for another Harry Potter board game deal.

Also on sale is Trivial Pursuit: Wizarding World of Harry Potter Edition for $17.59. This is another 20% in savings and is a perfect gift for those trivia nuts in your life. Every card has multiple questions with answers on the opposite side of the card for a total of 600 trivia questions. Roll the die to choose a color, then have the corresponding question read off the card! The questions are well-rounded for those who may have only seen the movies a couple of times and for those who are deep into the lore of the series. A unique, wedge-shaped container stores all the cards for when you’re traveling.

Harry Potter Clue features:

In this Harry Potter Edition of the Clue game, a student has vanished from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Who can solve the mysterious disappearance? Kids play as Harry, Ron, Hermione, Ginny, Luna, or Neville to discover who did it, what spell or item was used, and where the attack happened. Harry Potter fans will recognize the Owlery, Trophy Room, and other Wizarding World places on the Hogwarts gameboard. Rolling a house crest on the Hogwarts die lets the player move a wheel on the board one notch. It’ll reveal secret passages, changing staircases, doors that may or may not be available to use, or the Dark Mark may appear. Go from location to location in Hogwarts and narrow down possibilities as other players show their cards. If someone thinks they’ve solved the case, they head to Dumbledore’s office to make an accusation.

