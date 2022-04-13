Stream Apple Music to this Polk Audio soundbar and wireless subwoofer at 2022 low of $300

Amazon is offering the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer for $299.99 shipped. Normally listed for $430, this 30% discount comes within $1 of the all-time low we’ve tracked and makes a new 2022 low price. Featuring three 4K HDMI inputs, one HDMI output with ARC, optical and aux cable inputs, and a built-in Chromecast, the MagniFi 2 soundbar is the perfect addition to your movie-watching setup. The wireless subwoofer will automatically be detected by the soundbar and will use its 8-inch downward-firing driver to fill your room with “high-impact surround sound and deep, heart-thumping bass.” Dolby Vision outputs can pass through the soundbar as well. Keep reading for more.

Polk Audio has its 3D Audio Mode that can create virtual height channels using its SDA technology to create an “immersive 3D surround sound experience.” Using the built-in Chromecast you can cast music and video from your mobile device to watch on the big screen or listen over the soundbar and subwoofer, like Apple Music or YouTube. The soundbar can be mounted to your wall or it can just as easily sit on your TV table. Switch through the three HDMI inputs with the remote without changing the TV video source. Check out our launch coverage for some more in-depth information about the MagniFi 2 system. If you want to save some cash you can always go with the VIZIO Home Theater Soundbar for $80.

Right now you can save on the Google Nest WiFi Mesh Router at $119. This router doubles as a Google Assistant speaker as well. Woot is currently offering the JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $140. This is the lowest price we can find right now for this speaker that features up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge and is IP67 rated. Save big-time on the VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDMI 2.1 Smart TV for $325. At up to $375 off the going rate, this is a great time to upgrade your TV if you’ve been considering it.

Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer features:

Virtual height effects and wireless subwoofer deliver an incredible room-filling and truly immersive 3D listening experience comparable to that of a concert or theater

Enjoy a cinematic experience with Dolby Digital & DTS audio, and pristine clarity with Dolby Vision, and INDEPENDENT MODES FOR MOVIES, MUSIC, AND SPORTS bring out the best of home cinema

Features (3) 4K HDMI Inputs, 1 HDMI ARC Output, an Optical and 3.5mm Auxiliary inputs. Connect to a multitude of devices using BLUETOOTH, USB and Wi-Fi and use Chromecast-enabled speakers to play music throughout your home

