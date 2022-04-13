VIZIO 50-inch 4K HDMI 2.1 Smart TV sees big-time price drop to $325 (Reg. up to $700)

GameStop is now offering the 50-inch VIZIO M-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV $324.99 shipped. Regularly $700 at Best Buy where it sells for $500 and closer to $498 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find and the best we have tracked at up to $375 off the going rate. This is a 50-inch 4K panel with Dolby Vision HDR an d variable refresh rate supported by four HDMI 2.1 jacks, Apple AirPlay 2, and more. You’ll also find AMD FreeSync tech baked in alongside voice almond action via Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri gear as well as Usb connectivity and built-in Wi-Fi. More details below.

To save even more, drop down to the VIZIO 50-inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV. Currently listed at under $296 shipped on Amazon, this 2021 model is sitting at the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. With HDMI 2.1 in tow alongside a built-in game mode and HDR10+ support, it is worth consideration with another $25 or more in savings.

If you’re looking to jump up to a more high-end OLED panel, we are also still tracking a deep price drop on VIZIO’s latest 55-inch 4K model. This one brings HDMI 2.1 and a proper 120Hz variable refresh rate to the table with all of the details you need waiting in our previous coverage. Plus, you’ll find even more 4K TV deals waiting for you right here.

VIZIO M-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV features:

Bring every world to life with the all new VIZIO M-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. With Quantum Color, next-gen gaming performance, and SmartCast you can discover everything you love in one place. The M-Series combines Active Full Array Blacklight for a refined, immersive range of colors to bring more life to your screen. Dolby Vision HDR creates rich contrast, bright highlights, and captivating color to deliver eye-catching picture quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!