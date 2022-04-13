Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router with Assistant falls to new Amazon low of $119 (Save $50), more

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router for $119 shipped. Normally fetching $169, today’s offer is a new all-time low at $50 off and also beats our previous mention by $10. Delivering a more affordable entry point into the Google Wi-Fi ecosystem than one of the larger packages (also on sale and detailed down below), this single Nest mesh router can dish out upwards of up to 2,200 square feet of coverage. Alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the router doubles as an Assistant speaker for commanding smart home gear or querying the Google voice assistant. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Those who need some additional coverage will also find that the Google Nest Wifi Router 2-pack is also discounted courtesy of Amazon today. Now down to $219, this package is $80 off the usual $299 price tag and sitting at the third-best price of the year. This one provides all of the same features as the lead deal, just with an extra 2,200 square feet of coverage for larger homes.

We’re now halfway through the week and the Google discounts keep on coming. Right now the Pixel 6 Pro is down to a new Amazon all-time low in unlocked condition following a rare discount. That is now joined by a pair of price cuts on Google’s latest Nest thermostats, which are down to some of the best prices of the year from $115.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router features:

Nest Wifi routers work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. This is Wi-Fi the way it should be. Home size, materials, and layout can affect how Wi-Fi signal travels. Larger homes or homes with thicker walls or long, narrow layouts may need extra Nest Wifi devices for full coverage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!