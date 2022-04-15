Anker showcases upcoming refreshed MagSafe power bank, Apple Find My trackers, and more

Earlier in the week, Anker held its Spring Power Conference in Japan, and now we’re getting a look at an assortment of new releases due out through the rest of the year. Ranging from its latest MagSafe power banks to Nebula projectors, chargers, and even some entirely new product categories like item finders, all of the details are down below.

Anker Spring Power Conference showcases upcoming releases

Starting things off with Anker’s bread and butter, the smartphone accessory front will be seeing a pair of notable new additions to its lineup come summer. First up is the latest MagSafe battery pack from Anker, which will pack a 10,000mAh battery for the first time.

The models showcased during last year’s event were never ultimately brought to the US, with the MagGo lineup serving as a seeming replacement. This 633 model still packs the expected 7.5W output and comes in three different colors. There’s also notably a refreshed kickstand in the back to round out the confirmed $79.99 price tag.

Next up we have the 736 Nano II 100W charger, which Anker will be launching come June. This one was first revealed back at CES at the beginning of the year and now has more information available. The three-port design is headlined by a 100W USB-C port and an accompanying 80W secondary slot. Then there’s a 22.5W USB-A output to finalize the folding plug form-factor. Pricing is still set at $79.

New Anker Nebula projector on the way, too

The showcase also saw the latest from Anker Nebula revealed with the Nova Ceiling Projector. Marking the first of its kind from the brand, this will be mixing up the more portable approaches we’ve seen in the past from the brand in order to deliver a stationary unit that mounts onto the ceiling of your home theater room. The Nova features 800 ANSI lumen projection capabilities and has onboard Android TV 9.0 support out of the box.

Form-factor aside, there are also some other unique features. It is said to also double as a room light on top of a Bluetooth speaker thanks to a pair of 10W Dolby Digital Plus speakers. Pricing is slated to arrive at the $800 point, though there is no telling when we’ll see this one drop in the United States.

Anker readying new robotic vacuum with dirt disposal unit

As far as the latest from the eufy sub-brand, Anker has quite a few new reveals to show before things officially launch later in the year. Most notable from the Anker Spring Power Conference is the new RoboVac L35 Hybrid which is said to arrive in July.

As one of the most capable autonomous vacuums from the brand yet, you’re looking at 3,200Pa of suction power with a 150-minute cleaning time. There’s also going to be a plus model of the robo vacuum which steps up from the base $400 price tag to include an automatic dirt disposal unit for $600.

Last up for the Anker Spring Power Conference releases, eufy will be expanding its marketshare into an entirely new area. With the popularity of AirTags continuing to grow, the brand will be launching its own competitor later this fall. Called the eufy SmartTrack series, there will be two different models of item finders on the way later this year. Each of them notably works with Apple’s Find My network.

The standard SmartTrack Link is about as typical of an item find as you’ll see on the market with a roughly $20 price tag, one-year battery life via the replaceable coin cell, and a hole to clip onto keys and the like. Then there’s the SmartTrack Card, which takes a slimmer approach for fitting in wallets and the like with a non-replaceable three-year battery and a $30 price tag.

