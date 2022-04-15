Emerson Sensi Touch keeps your HomeKit setup cool this summer at $126 (Reg. $169)

Reg. $169 $126

Amazon is now offering the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $126.19 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $169, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price of the year at within $4 of the 2022 low. Spring weather is officially here and Emerson’s smart thermostat arrives with a discount in tow to help keep your home comfortable. Compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant out of the box, this is one of the more versatile and platform-agnostic solutions on the market. And living up to its name, this model also arrives with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperatures without getting a smartphone or virtual assistant involved. Head below for more.

While not as much of a discount, the standard Emerson Sensi Smart Thermostat will upgrade your Siri setup for less. Currently sitting at $97 on Amazon, this HomeKit-enabled accessory sports the same connectivity outlined above in a more simple package that ditches the touchscreen. Even so, it’ll upgrade your climate control just the same to fend off freezing temperatures this winter.

Earlier this week, we saw a series of other smart thermostats go up for sale now that spring weather is finally rolling in with the season change. Most notably, two different ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostats are on sale from $149. Then on the opposite side of the aisle you’ll find Google’s pair of Nest thermostats discounted for some of the first times this year starting at $115. Or if you’d prefer to command Alexa instead to turn up the AC, Amazon’s more recent Smart Thermostat is down to $48 from its usual $60 price tag.

Emerson Sensi Touch Thermostat features:

The Sensi touch Wi-Fi thermostat puts comfort control anytime, anywhere, at home or on-the-go. A tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app allows for remote access to change or program home temperatures. Integrates with apple home Kit, Amazon Alexa and wink smart home platforms, and works with Google Home and Google assistant via the free wink app.

