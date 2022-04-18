Save $40 on Anker’s latest PowerHouse 256Wh portable power station at $210

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its new PowerHouse 256Wh Portable Power Station for $209.99 shipped. Down from $250, you’re looking at the third-best discount to date and lowest in a month on one of Anker’s newest releases. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 256Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like two AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, dual USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 200W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

As far as more affordable solutions go for adding some extra power into your routine, the Anker PowerHouse 200 at $182. The discount we tracked on Friday is still up for grabs and down from the usual $260 price tag. This one features a 57600mAh internal battery which won’t offer as much power as the lead deal. Though we still found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review for everything from camping to charging drones and more. Its AC outlet pairs with two 2.4A USB-A slots as well as a USB-C PD output and an AC car port to provide plenty of I/O.

Then be sure to go check out Anker’s latest portable power station that was just revealed earlier in the month. Its all-new 1229Wh PowerHouse 757 arrives as the brand’s most capable solution yet, sporting a massive internal battery to complement the arsenal of 13 different outlets. So if the lead deal isn’t going to cut it for your power needs and you’ll want something even more impressive to keep the campsite or tailgate running, this is worth a look now that it’s up for pre-order.

Anker PowerHouse 256Wh features:

Thanks to premium LPF batteries, the portable power station has a 6 times longer lifespan. It is also designed with a drop-proof unibody structure and industry-standard electric components for enhanced durability. Time to get rid of bulky adapters because charging your laptop at fast speeds only requires a single cable. See the power station recharge itself and give a high-speed charge to a wide range of devices.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!