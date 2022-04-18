LEGO’s upcoming AT-TE slated to include four 212th troopers and maybe even Command Cody

Earlier this year, we reported on nine of the upcoming LEGO Star Wars sets due out in the summer of 2022. Amongst those was the particular highlight of a potential AT-TE, and now that the wave’s launch is growing closer, new info has come out on what to expect. Including a new wave of 212th legion Clone Troopers, the upcoming LEGO AT-TE is also slated to include a refresh Commander Cody and more.

What to expect from the LEGO Star Wars 2022 AT-TE

Since our initial coverage back in February, quite a bit of new information has arrived on the upcoming LEGO Star Wars AT-TE. As a quick recap on what to expect from the set from our updated roundup in March, the latest version of the Clone walker will be arriving later this year as kit number 75337. Arriving at the $139.99 price point, it will stack up to 1,082 pieces when it does launch as part of the rest of the LEGO Star Wars summer lineup in August of 2022.

Now there is even more insight into what the LEGO Group will be delivering in a few short months. Setting the pace for the rest of the reveals, it is now said that the upcoming AT-TE will be focused around Episode III. So even though 2022 is the 20th anniversary of Attack of the Clones, we’ll be seeing a kit centered around characters and the like from Revenge of the Sith.

Even though the designs don’t differ all too much from the two films, the minifigures we should see will be different. As of now, we’re expecting to see a total of six different figures. First up is Obi-Wan Kenobi. We’ll likely see a refreshed design compared to the last time the character was released in minifigure form, especially considering that the last appearance was in the Grievous Starfighter that reused print from a Mustafar set.

The most exciting report that we can share on the matter though is that the LEGO AT-TE may finally include a Commander Cody minifigure. It’s a long-awaited character that fans have been asking for for quite some time. I wouldn’t be all too certain this is going to be included in the set, but it’s one more chance to see the LEGO Star Wars team include the figure. There’s no telling as of now which version of the fan-favorite we’ll be seeing. A Phase 2 Commander Cody would make the most sense given the Episode III theming, but it would be such a LEGO thing to do to include a Phase 1 version.

In either case, the commander will also be fittingly paired with four of LEGO’s 212th legion Clone Troopers. LEGO is also throwing in two battle droids to round out the figure selection.

To complete the set, part of those 1,082 included bricks will be a Dwarf Spider Droid. 9to5Toys has yet to completely verify this claim, though other sources seem to indicate that we’ll be seeing some additional support for those included droids. There’s also the fact that this version of the AT-TE will be larger than we’ve seen from previous versions released by the LEGO Group. The last one for instance was a full 288 pieces less. So spending some of those towards a side build would help explain such a drastic increase.

I’ve been saying for months now that the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup is going to be one of the best in recent memory. The new reports on the upcoming AT-TE are making that even more true, and could finally give fans everything they’ve wanted over the past few years. Including a few of the 212th Clone Troopers would already be huge for the LEGO set. But if the LEGO Group actually does go all out and round out the kit with a Commander Cody minifigure, it would go down as one of the best builds in quite a while.

