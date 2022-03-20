LEGO Kenobi sets joining the Star Wars 2022 summer lineup alongside Andor builds and more

Since our last report back in February, a lot has changed on what we can expect from the LEGO Star Wars summer 2022 lineup. New information has arrived on previously-unconfirmed sets, as well as intel that shifts around some of the kits in the lineup we were aware of. Ranging from the first LEGO Kenobi kits to builds from Andor and more, all of the latest details are down below.

More LEGO Star Wars 2022 summer lineup details have emerged

Before the summer lineup rolls around, the latest LEGO Star Wars sets will be revealed in just under a week’s time, with the new Death Star Trash Compactor build slated to hit the internet next Thursday. Thanks to a tip from Walmart, 9to5Toys has been filled in on what to expect from the retailer’s annual Collector Con showcase starting on March 24. You can read up on what to expect from the first of these 18+ diorama builds right here if you aren’t just waiting to be completely surprised for the full reveal in a few days.

As for the actual summer sets, we’re still expecting the next major LEGO Star Wars lineup to launch on August 1. That much hasn’t changed about the wave. Though there are some adjustments to our previous report from back in February that have developed as the launch of those new creations draws closer to go alongside the first intel on LEGO Kenobi and more.

For starters, several of the kits that we knew were coming but didn’t know what the contents would be now have some extra details. To some builders’ dismay or excitement, the AT-TE that we originally noted would be set number 75336 at the $99.99 price point seems to now be shifted over to a more expensive build. Jumping up to 1,082 pieces, the Clone walker will now be set 75337 at $139.99.

Where the AT-TE previously was expected to fit into the lineup now comes a LEGO set out of the upcoming Kenobi Disney+ series. This will be one of the larger creations from the lineup and will likely be a vehicle from the show. My thoughts go immediately to the Inquisitor’s ship, though there are any number of unknown options to choose from. Its 924 included pieces leave a lot of room to work with, so there is a lot of possibilities from the $99.99 creation at this point.

Another LEGO Kenobi build that we previously had no information on was set number 75334. This $49.99 creation will likely be a location based on Kenobi and I can’t think of a better option than to recreate the rematch between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader. It will stack up to 408 pieces and otherwise, everything about the set is unknown.

Moving onto the second Star Wars Disney+ series of the year, the LEGO 2022 summer lineup also appears to be channeling some Andor action. This show won’t be coming out until later on in the year, so there’s no telling what set number 76338 will be at the $69.99 price point.

We of course are just waiting on any details surrounding this year’s Master Builder Series kit. The most expensive creation of the year will arrive as set number 75331 as we previously reported for the first time back in December. There are some rumbling going around that it will be a Yavin-themed creation, though I wouldn’t hold my breath on that rumor until something more substantial comes out. 9to5Toys can’t currently corroborate that information, but we will be sure to share any details that do come in.

That completes the list of kits for 2022:

75323 Cad Bane’s Ship: $159.99 | 1,022 pieces

| 1,022 pieces 75331: $529.99 | piece count unknown

| piece count unknown 75332 AT-ST $29.99 | 87 pieces

| 87 pieces 75333 Jedi Starfighter: $29.99 | 282 pieces

| 282 pieces 75335 Buildable BD-1 Droid: $99.99 | 1,062 pieces

| 1,062 pieces 75334 Kenobi: $49.99 | 408 pieces

| 408 pieces 75336 Kenobi: $99.99 | 924 pieces

| 924 pieces 75337 AT-TE: $139.99 | 1,082 pieces

| 1,082 pieces 76338 Andor: $69.99 | piece count unknown

We’re also still expecting to see the UCS Landspeeder revealed at some point in the near future here, which you can read all about in our coverage from last fall. It is still slated to arrive ahead of May 1 alongside the new 18+ dioramas. Not to mention the rumored Republic Fighter Tank that we detailed earlier in the month that appears to be arriving come May, as well.

