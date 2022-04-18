Skip the KitchenAid tax, Cuisinart’s 5.5-qt. metal stand mixer is $192 (Reg. $250, Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 5.5-quart SM-50 Stand Mixer for $191.88 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $250, this is nearly $60 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. They sell for $250 just about everywhere else outside of Walmart’s current $200 sale price on the silver model. Taking a similar approach as the popular $430 KitchenAid models, it features a die-cast metal construction, 12 speed settings, optional attachments, and more to power you through baking projects all year round. This one comes with a 5.5-quart polished stainless steel bowl along with a tilt-back head so you can get it in and out of there easily. More details below.

If you don’t need something as powerful or as hardcore for your basic cooking requirements, consider the Dash Stand Mixer. It doesn’t have quite as many speed options or the 5.5-quart bowl, but the 3.5-quart model comes in at a whole lot less. Starting from under $40 right now on Amazon, this one will do the trick for casual bake-offs.

The cooking deals don’t stop there though. Over in our home goods guide you’ll find a host of notable price drops from waffle makers and toasters to this morning’s collection of Ninja deals. Just be sure to check into the now live annual Vitamix blender sale with up to $100 in savings and attachments starting from $20 or less.

Cuisinart 5.5-quart SM-50 Stand Mixer features:

This phenomenal stand mixer delivers more power, more capacity—and now more color options. The wide variety of color choices lets today’s home chefs add a personal touch to any countertop. Delivering power, precision and performance, our stand mixer features a 500-watt motor, die-cast metal construction, and 12 speeds that allow for nuance and excellence in performing a variety of preparation tasks.

