Bring MagSafe to any case with Anker’s $8 magnetic ring (Save 20%)

Blair Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Reg. $10 $8

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker MagSafe Metal Ring for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $10, today’s offer is matching the all-time low and marks only the second discount to date. This is matching the original launch pricing promotion when it debuted back in November. Bringing MagSafe support to any case, be it for an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset or even older devices without native support, this accessory adheres right onto your cover. Included are a series of sizing guides to help line things up, and you can get all of the details on what to expect in our launch coverage.

As far as other alternatives go, Anker’s is easily the most affordable way to bring MagSafe to a standard case. At least amongst reputable brands. One of the other options out there that we have reviewed in the past is the Spigen OneTap Ring Adapter, and that one is twice as much as you’ll pay for the lead deal.

Although if you’re looking for some cases with MagSafe built-in, we’re tracking some notable price cuts on Apple’s official iPhone 13 series covers. About as rare of markdowns as they come, you can now score the in-house leather MagSafe cases for $42 each. That’s down from the usual $59 price tags across several colorways.

Anker MagSafe Metal Ring features:

Designed to add magnetic charging capability to your ordinary phone case. The ring’s powerful magnetic attachment ensures your iPhone and magnetic phone case are secured in place for a seamless charging experience. The magnetic ring snaps directly onto the back of your phone case, which can be removed and reused if you want to switch cases. For a stronger attachment and a perfect charge, use phone cases that are less than 2 mm thick and with a flat surface.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Tested: Casely’s new MagSafe Power Pod battery pa...
Tested: Giving Spigen’s new $150 Italian leather ...
ESR’s MagSafe leather wallet drops to $17.50 (Sav...
Bring MagSafe to your ride with iOttie’s premium ...
Apple’s official iPhone 13/Pro/Max MagSafe Leather Ca...
Zagg launches 25% off Tax Day sitewide sale on MagSafe ...
Casely debuts new Power Pod MagSafe power banks with wi...
Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 10.2-inch iPad hits Amazon low...
Load more...
Show More Comments