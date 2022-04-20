Bring MagSafe to any case with Anker’s $8 magnetic ring (Save 20%)

Woot via Amazon is now offering the Anker MagSafe Metal Ring for $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $10, today’s offer is matching the all-time low and marks only the second discount to date. This is matching the original launch pricing promotion when it debuted back in November. Bringing MagSafe support to any case, be it for an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset or even older devices without native support, this accessory adheres right onto your cover. Included are a series of sizing guides to help line things up, and you can get all of the details on what to expect in our launch coverage.

As far as other alternatives go, Anker’s is easily the most affordable way to bring MagSafe to a standard case. At least amongst reputable brands. One of the other options out there that we have reviewed in the past is the Spigen OneTap Ring Adapter, and that one is twice as much as you’ll pay for the lead deal.

Although if you’re looking for some cases with MagSafe built-in, we’re tracking some notable price cuts on Apple’s official iPhone 13 series covers. About as rare of markdowns as they come, you can now score the in-house leather MagSafe cases for $42 each. That’s down from the usual $59 price tags across several colorways.

Anker MagSafe Metal Ring features:

Designed to add magnetic charging capability to your ordinary phone case. The ring’s powerful magnetic attachment ensures your iPhone and magnetic phone case are secured in place for a seamless charging experience. The magnetic ring snaps directly onto the back of your phone case, which can be removed and reused if you want to switch cases. For a stronger attachment and a perfect charge, use phone cases that are less than 2 mm thick and with a flat surface.

