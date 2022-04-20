Greenworks Gold Box from $80: Lawn mowers $165 off, trimmers, more (2022 Amazon lows)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $165 off Greenworks electric outdoor tools. One notable offer here is the Greenworks Pro 80V 21-Inch Brushless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $384.99 shipped. Regularly $550, we have seen at $576 as of late and as much as $680 on Amazon with today’s deal delivering at least $165 in savings. This is also matching the Amazon all-time low and the best price we have tracked there in nearly a year. If you’re looking to upgrade or switch to an electric solution, the pro model is the way to do it without sacrificing power and a feature-rich design. A 21-inch steel deck is joined by a brushless motor, self-propelled rear wheel drive, a 3-In-1 design, 7-position single handle height adjustment, and vertical storage. The included pair of 2Ah batteries provides 45 minutes of continuous runtime with options for mulching as well as rear bag and side discharge. Head below for more Greenworks deals from $80.

Alongside less powerful electric lawn mowers from $169, today’s Gold Box Greenworks Gold Box sale is worth a quick browse if you’re in the market for a new string or hedge trimmer, blower, cultivator, and more. There are even extra batteries for your existing fleet of Greenworks gear as well as chainsaws and other yard tools. Everything is organized for you right here starting from $80.

Swing by our regularly updated Green Deals hub for more electric yard tools as well as additional environmentally-friendly gear including solar lighting and Anker’s latest PowerHouse 256Wh portable power station. Now at one of the best prices we have tracked, this redesigned package delivers loads of outlets for charging your gear up on the camp site or in power outages and more. Get all of the details you need right here.

Greenworks Pro 80V Lawn Mower features:

The Greenworks Pro 80V Mower features a 21″ steel deck, brushless motor, self-propelled rear wheel drive, 3-In-1 design, 7-position single handle height adjustment, vertical storage, push button start, 4-year tool, 2-year battery

Greenworks Pro 80V brushless mower provides up to 45 minutes run-time with fully charged 4Ah battery. Run-time varies based on grass condition and operator technique

Durable 21″ steel deck allows you to handle large areas of grass quickly and easily. Self-propelled rear wheel drive can be easily adjusted to your stride

