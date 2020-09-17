Along with a refresh of their entry-level Stealth 600 wireless headset, Turtle Beach has also updated their flagship wireless headset for Xbox One and the upcoming Xbox Series X with the Stealth 700 Gen 2 Xbox. With an updated design, mic, USB-C charging, Bluetooth, and some big, comfortable ear cushions, it’s a great update on another wildly popular wireless headset. Head below to watch the video and see it in action.

Stealth 700 Gen 2 for Xbox: Out of the box

Design on the Stealth 700 Gen 2 has been refined a bit from the last generation. They are large, but not as gamery as the last version. A lot of that has to do with the microphone that folds into the earcup for a very clean design.

On the left ear cup are all of the controls and the microphone. From bottom to top, we have the USB-C charging port, Xbox sync button and status light, Bluetooth button, power button, mode button, multi-function dial, and the game volume dial.

How’s the Comfort?

One of my critiques on the Stealth 600 Gen 2 was that the headset felt stiff — both with the earcups and the headset itself. With the Stealth 700 Gen 2, though, the earcups are very comfortable.

Turtle Beach calls these earcups their Aerofit cooling gen-infused memory foam ear cushions and I am a fan. And even though you can see and touch the metal grill covering the large 50mm drivers, I couldn’t feel them when wearing the headset. It does have a pretty tight grip when wearing the headset, which works well with the soft earcups.

Tweaking with the Audio Hub App

One of the best features in my opinion is Bluetooth connectivity. Not necessarily to listen to music or make phone calls, but it can connect to a mobile device to make tweaks to the sound, mic settings, and a host of other controls.

Stealth 700 Gen 2 for Xbox: Video

How does it sound?

With the large drivers, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 sounds great. It’s also easy to make any sort of adjustment with the Audio Hub app if you want to play around with the EQ settings. By default, there are modes for Signature sound, bass boost, bass and treble boost, vocal boost, and custom which lets your tweak game treble, game bass, and game dialog level.

At full volume, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 was plenty loud for me while keeping it’s deep, powerful sound. Enable the bass boost, and it can really rumble.

Superhuman Hearing

When you want to be able to hear every detail, though, just like the older generation and the 600 Gen 2, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 also packs Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing mode. With this enabled, EQ is tweaked to emphasize frequencies of footsteps, reloads, and any other sounds that are crucial to competitive gaming.

I’ve seen a lot of comments raving about this mode for competitive gaming. It can be huge for hearing footsteps and reloads in games like PUBG but was also a little overwhelming for me when playing Battlefield titles. There is so much going on in those games and it makes everything louder. But, with the mode button set up to toggle Superhuman Hearing mode on or off, it’s easy to find the best setting for whatever game being played.

Mic Check

With the Audio Hub app, it’s easy to enable and adjust mic monitoring as well as a chat boost setting. Mic monitoring is adjustable on the Stealth 600 Gen 2 as well, but you have to connect it to a PC (with macOS support coming in the future). The lift to mute feature makes it really easy to disable and enable the microphone without needing to press a button.

Battery life

Coming in a bit longer than the Stealth 600 Gen 2, battery life on the Stealth 700 Gen 2 should get you around 20 hours of game time.

Wrapping Up

Overall, the Stealth 700 Gen 2 for Xbox is a great sounding and feeling headset. At just $50 more than the Stealth 600 Gen 2, it’s a pretty great upgrade over the entry-level headset, in my opinion. The soft earcups and Bluetooth connectivity are two huge improvements over the shortcomings of the 600.

