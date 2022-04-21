Sparkling water awaits with SodaStream’s Aqua Fizz and glass carafes at $128 (Reg. $160)

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Kit for $127.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is the lowest price we have tracked since early January and on par with the best deals outside of Black Friday. There are more affordable models in the SodaStream lineup, but this one delivers a more classy solution with two glass carafes for drinking and serving as well as a 60L CO2 cylinder to get you started. Just keep in mind you can now score the larger bundle with bubbly flavor drops and additional CO2 at $159, down from the regular $200 as well. Either way, you’re looking at fresh homemade sparkling water all summer long that also comes in handy when making drinks for guests and the like. Head below for additional details.

As we mentioned above, there are more affordable ways to get in the SodaStream game like the Terra model at $89. We had a chance to go hands-on with this one and came away impressed. It’s not quite as nice looking as the model above if you ask me and won’t include the fancy glass serving bottles, but it will save you an additional $39 right now.

Just make sure you check out the ongoing deal on SodaStream’s retro-style Art Sparkling Water Maker bundle. This one delivers a vintage-style design with a pull handle that looks great on the countertop and is now at a new Amazon all-time low with at least 15% off the going rate. Get a closer look right here in our previous coverage.

SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Kit features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 2 glass carafes

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water

Carbonates only in elegant glass carafes

