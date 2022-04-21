Sparkling water awaits with SodaStream’s Aqua Fizz and glass carafes at $128 (Reg. $160)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsSodaStream
Reg. $160 $128

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Kit for $127.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is the lowest price we have tracked since early January and on par with the best deals outside of Black Friday. There are more affordable models in the SodaStream lineup, but this one delivers a more classy solution with two glass carafes for drinking and serving as well as a 60L CO2 cylinder to get you started. Just keep in mind you can now score the larger bundle with bubbly flavor drops and additional CO2 at $159, down from the regular $200 as well. Either way, you’re looking at fresh homemade sparkling water all summer long that also comes in handy when making drinks for guests and the like. Head below for additional details. 

As we mentioned above, there are more affordable ways to get in the SodaStream game like the Terra model at $89. We had a chance to go hands-on with this one and came away impressed. It’s not quite as nice looking as the model above if you ask me and won’t include the fancy glass serving bottles, but it will save you an additional $39 right now. 

Just make sure you check out the ongoing deal on SodaStream’s retro-style Art Sparkling Water Maker bundle. This one delivers a vintage-style design with a pull handle that looks great on the countertop and is now at a new Amazon all-time low with at least 15% off the going rate. Get a closer look right here in our previous coverage

SodaStream Aqua Fizz Sparkling Water Maker Kit features:

  • Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button
  • Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 2 glass carafes
  • Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water
  • Carbonates only in elegant glass carafes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
SodaStream

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

SodaStream’s retro-style Art Sparkling Water Make...
GOLABS 204Wh portable power station is made for camping...
Renogy’s solar Gold Box starts at $22 with 2-pack of ...
Greenworks 24V brushless string trimmer uses no gas or ...
Bird Bike with 50-mile range falls to new low of $800 o...
Sun Joe’s 14-inch electric mower with bagger falls to...
Get jacked with 30-servings of Optimum Nutrition Pre Wo...
Get ready to plant a vegetable garden with this electri...
Load more...
Show More Comments