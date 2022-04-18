Char-Broil 2-burner TRU-Infrared grill and Royal Gourmet flat top griddle hit 2022 lows from $265

Amazon is offering the Char-Broil Signature TRU-Infrared 2-Burner Grill for $329.40 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $420 to $460 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen all year. This grill utilizes Char-Broil’s TRU-Infrared technology that allows it to prevent flare-ups and leverage a more even heating for “up to 50% juicier food.” On top of that, you’ll find cast iron grates that are porcelain-coated to make them durable and rust-resistant, as well as an integrated LED light to cook at night. Check out Amazon for additional outdoor cooking deals and then head below for more information.

Also on sale today is the Royal Gourmet 36-inch 4-Burner Flat Top Propane Gas Grill/Griddle for $265.10. Normally $330, this is also the lowest price that we’ve seen so far in 2022. Designed to bring a bit of variety to your outdoor grilling setup, this griddle has a spacious 36-inch wide by 21-inch deep area with 784-square inches of cooking space. There are four independently-controlled burners with a maximum output of 52,000 BTW in tow as well, making it easy to sear and slow cook depending on what’s needed. On top of that, the grease management system makes cleanup easy.

Don’t forget that on party nights Samsung’s karaoke-ready Sound Tower MX-T50 Giga Speaker is currently on sale for a new low of $199. That’s nearly $100 off its normal going rate of $298 and makes for a fantastic outdoor party this spring and summer.

Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Grill features:

Tru-infrared cooking technology prevents flare-ups, delivers even-heat and cooks up to 50% juicier food

Integrated LED lights and sleek lid, handle & cart design for distinctive Style

Surefire electronic ignition for quick and reliable starts at the push of a button

Intuitive design with keyhole slots and common hardware makes assembly quick and easy

