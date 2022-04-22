8Bitdo’s USB adapter delivers cross-platform wireless controller support at $17 (Rare deal)

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Wireless USB Controller Adapter 2 for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal and a rare one at that. It will only last for another 11 hours or until it sells out. Regularly $30, but typically selling for $20 on Amazon, this one doesn’t go ons ale very often so if you’re looking to add wireless cross-platform controller support to your gaming rig of choice, it is worth a look. The Switch-Up model from Collective Minds is on sale for $15 right now, but that one only works with Switch and any time 8Bitdo’s popular gear goes on sale it is notable anyway. It works with Xbox Series S|X gamepads as well as PS5/PS4/PS3 controllers, Switch Pro, Joy-Con, Wii Mote, Wii U Pro, and more. It is compatible with the following gaming systems: “Switch, Windows, macOS & Raspberry Pis and more.“ Additional details below.

As we mentioned above, you can bring similar functionality to your Switch console with the Collective Minds Switch-Up adapter. Compatible with PS4, PS3, Wii U and Xbox One Bluetooth controllers, it is now 40% off at $15 Prime shipped. All of the details you need are right here.

Speaking of 8Bitdo, we recently saw the launch of its first proper Xbox gamepad. Delivering that classic asymmetrical Xbox setup, it also includes custom button mapping and trigger sensitivity adjustments. You can get a closer look at the now available gamepad in our launch coverage right here.

Then go dive into this morning’s console game roundup for all of the best deals on games for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

8Bitdo Wireless USB Controller Adapter 2 features:

Controller compatibility: Xbox Series X Controller, Xbox Series S Controller, Xbox One Bluetooth Controller, PS5/PS4/PS3 Controller, Switch Pro, Switch Joy-con, Wii Mote, Wii U Pro.

8BitDo Controller compatibility: all 8BitDo Bluetooth Controllers and arcade stick.

System compatibility: Switch, Windows, macOS & Raspberry Pis and more.

Supports ultimate software – customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and create macros with any button combination.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!