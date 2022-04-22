Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man Miles Morales $30, AC Ezio Collection $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $29.99 shipped on PS4 and PS5. Regularly $50 and currently fetching as much on PSN, this is a 40% price drop coming within cents of the Amazon all-time low. If you’re yet to add this one to library, now’s as good a time as any with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 already on the way from Insomniac (check out the reveal trailer right here). This follows Miles Morales a with “explosive powers that set him apart from his mentor, Peter Parker.” A war for control over New York has broken out with Morales stuck in between “a devious Energy Corporation and a high-tech criminal army.” Players make use of the new bio-electric venom blast attacks and camouflage abilities alongside Insomniac’s brilliant take on the usual web slinging action. Head below for more of today’s best console game deals including Bravely Default II, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection, Sonic Mania, and much more.

