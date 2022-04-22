Jordan’s Favorite Friday Deals: Cloud Alpha S, Nebula projector, Alloy Origins keyboard

Another week with great deals has come and gone. Below are some of my favorites from the week. I always try to look for products that I’ve gone hands-on with and can offer a little bit of insight into my experience with them. This week we have a headset and keyboard from HyperX as well as an easy-to-use portable projector from Anker’s Nebula line. Check them out below.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S – $63

First up, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is down to just $63 from the $130 MSRP. While we just reviewed the new wireless version, this is an incredible deal on a solid gaming headset. The 4.5 star average rating from nearly 20,000 reviews on Amazon can help to back that up. The combination of detailed sound with long-term comfort makes this headset a favorite among many gamers.

If you want to take it to the next level though, the Cloud Alpha Wireless has similar sound and comfort but packs an incredible 300-hour battery life. I haven’t had to recharge it yet. The microphone is great at knocking out background noise like keyboards. As I noted in my review, it’s earned a spot on my desk as my new main wireless gaming headset. Check out our review for more info.

Anker Nebula Apollo – $280

Next, the Anker Nebula Apollo mini portable smart projector is down to $280 from the $350 full price. While there are brighter options out there, the Nebula projectors have Android built-in and are incredibly easy to use. Packing 200 ANSI lumens, it’s geared for screens up to 100 inches. And with an up-to-4-hour run time, it’ll last through at least one movie.

With a touch pad built in to the top of the projector, the Nebula Apollo makes navigating menus a breeze. And while it lacks the resolution, brightness, and I/O options of the larger Capsule II, if the price is right, this is a fun projector to have around. Check out the full lineup of Nebula projectors, some of which are also on sale like the Astro Mini which is aimed at kids.

Though if you want to see some of the latest and greatest in projector technology, check out our hands-on review of the AWOL ultra-short throw projector.

HyperX Alloy Origins keyboard – $75

Lastly, we have the full-size HyperX Alloy Origins keyboard with red switches. I’m currently working on a review of the new Alloy Origins 65, and I have reviewed the 60 in the past, but the bones are very similar on this larger variant. Down to $75 with the on-page coupon from the normal $110, this solid gaming keyboard gives a premium sound and feel from a pre-built setup.

As I noted in my review of the Alloy Origins 60, the combination of HyperX red switches with the build quality of the keyboard makes for one of the most solid typing experiences I’ve tried in a pre-built gaming keyboard.

And that will do it for my favorite deals of the week. Be sure to stay locked to 9to5toys.com over the weekend to catch all of the latest deals.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

