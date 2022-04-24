Blink’s new Video Doorbell fends off porch pirates for just $40 following 20% discount

Amazon now offers the new Blink Video Doorbell for $39.99 shipped. Down from the typical $50 price tag, today’s offer is only the third markdown to date at 20% off. Alongside matching our previous mention from earlier in the year, this is the best we’ve seen since December. Having just launched last fall, the Blink Video Doorbell arrives as quite the affordable front door upgrade that is now even more inexpensive. Packing all of the standard features like motion alerts, a 1080p sensor, and two-way audio, this offering arrives with a onboard Alexa support. Its battery-powered design can also be sidestepped for those with existing wiring. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect, too.

As far as more affordable ways to keep an eye on your home while away, the Blink Mini is one of the best options out there at $35. At $5 less than the lead deal, this indoor camera trades in the doorbell focus for a more versatile and compact form-factor that can be placed just about anywhere. It records in 1080p much the same with all of the Alexa integration you’d expect. Though in either case, bringing the Blink Add-On Sync Module 2 into the mix is a great way to fully unlock the capabilties of your security upgrade.

This morning also saw another notable discount go live on Amazon’s latest Echo Dot. Falling to a new all-time low, you can bring home the most recent Alexa-enabled speaker for $28, down from $50. That’s on top of the Kids Edition model which is also on sale and now sitting at $40.

Blink Video Doorbell features:

Experience long-lasting battery life, custom alerts, privacy settings, and more. Get alerts when motion is detected or someone presses Video Doorbell. Connect to existing doorbell wiring or pair with a Sync Module (sold separately) to engage live view and two-way audio on demand. Choose to save and share clips in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink.

