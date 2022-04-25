8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X hits lowest price ever on Amazon at $38 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X $38.20 shipped. Regularly $45, this is the first notable price drop on Amazon since release and the best we can find at 15% off the going rate. Deals on 8Bitdo gear can be hard to come and quite limited if they do go on sale, so jump on this if you’re interested here. Not to be confused with the asymmetrical thumbstick model that just released, this one brings a more standard 8Bitdo setup for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 (or higher). Delivering a pair of extra back “pro-level” controls alongside a 3.5mm headset jack, trigger vibration, and a D-pad, it is also compatible with 8Bitdo’s iOS and Android for button mapping, stick and trigger sensitivity, and vibration adjustments. More details below and in our launch coverage.

If you’re not partial to the 8Bitdo design and customization system, take a look at the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S. This one delivers a more typical Xbox-style design alongside a pair of customizable back controls, a dedicated share button, and more in a $30 package. It is also one of the more popular options on Amazon in the category.

Just be sure to dive into our coverage of the latest from 8Bitdo right here. The brand just recently unleashed its first truly Xbox-style gamepad with the 8Bitdo Ultimate Wired Controller. It provides a similar customization setup, three colorways to choose from, and is now available for purchase at $45. Get a closer look right here.

8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller for Xbox Series X features:

Officially Licensed by Xbox. Wired and compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One & Windows 10 and above.

Ultimate Software wirelessly with iOS and Android & wired on Xbox and PC.

Two extra Pro-level Back Buttons and 3.5mm Audio Jack to directly connect your headphones.

Customize button mapping, adjust stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and more

Perfect classic d-pad, trigger vibration, enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable.

