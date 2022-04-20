LEGO Lars Family Homestead Kitchen promo set revealed ahead of May the 4th

May the 4th, aka Star Wars Day, is right around the corner, and today we’re getting a first look at what to expect from the celebrations on the LEGO front. Most notably, there will be an all-new LEGO Lars Homestead Kitchen (40531) set joined by a pair of other polybag freebie promotions launching to celebrate May the 4th.

LEGO has three May the 4th freebies on the way

Each year brands from all over the spectrum roll out the red carpet for new product launches, discounts, and other promotions celebrating all of the action from a galaxy far, far away come May the 4th. While we’ll have our usual roundup of everything worth your time in two short weeks, today we’re getting a first look at one of the more exciting promos from the event courtesy of the LEGO Group.

For its annual May the 4th promotion, the LEGO Group will be offering quite a few different perks for picking up new Star Wars creations. On top of the usual double VIP points, we’ll be seeing three different freebies for shoppers based on how much they spend. Before we get to the full LEGO Lars Homestead Kitchen (40531) reveal, there are two others to look at.

First up is the $40 tier, which will score you the AT-ST polybag that was released at the beginning of the year. Stepping up to the $70 threshold will score you another chance to bring the Blue Milk Luke Skywalker promotion to your collection that was originally released alongside deluxe editions of the Skywalker Saga game. Both of these are following past LEGO traditions of just reusing past promotions to get more shoppers in on the May the 4th action. But there is then the final tier, and oh is it exciting.

LEGO Lars Homestead Kitchen revealed ahead of May the 4th

Spending $160 come May the 4th will deliver an all-new set that the LEGO Group is releasing just for the Star Wars Day occasion. Arriving as set number 40531, the upcoming Lars Family Homestead Kitchen will stack up to 195 pieces. It arrives with an Aunt Beru minifigure, which will be exclusive to the set, and depicts a small subsection of the Lars Homestead.

The box art for set number 40531 clearly puts this one in the same category as other recent promotions from the LEGO Group, like last year’s Luke’s Lightsaber. It’s also a nice departure from previous May the 4th freebies. In previous years builders could expect to assemble a micro-scale recreation of some iconic Star Wars scene or locale, with 2022 mixing things up by releasing an actual play-scale build.

This promotion will also be quite well-timed with the big UCS release of Star Wars day, with May the 4th seeing the reveal of the expected Landspeeder set. While we’re still waiting on all of the details from an official showcase by the LEGO Group, the set will pair quite nicely with the LEGO Lars Family Homestead Kitchen.

What do you think about the latest May the 4th freebie? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!