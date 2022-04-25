New all-time low hits TP-Link’s Assistant-enabled Kasa Motion Dimmer Switch at $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Motion Sensor Dimmer Switch for $29.99 shipped. Marking only the second discount to date, this is down from the usual $40 price tag in order to deliver a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. Arriving with some novel functionality that allows this in-wall accessory to stand out from the competition, TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Switch packs a built-in motion sensor for automatically turning the lights on and off. That’s alongside all of the usual smart switch features like Alexa and Assistant support, app control, and automation capabilities. Our announcement coverage from last year offers some additional insights, too. Head below for more.

Those who can live without the built-in dimmer functionality will save quite a bit, as TP-Link’s standard dimmer switch clocks in at a much more affordable $17 price tag. Still integrating with Alexa and Assistant, no hub required, it sports dimming capabilities without the added presense detection found above.

Having just began shipping earlier in the month, the latest from TP-Link’s lineup of Kasa gear is finally available after being first announced over a year ago. Bringing two new outdoor-ready security cameras to the lineup, the brand’s very first video doorbell has arrived around a new weather-resistant camera.

TP-Link Kasa Motion Dimmer Switch features:

Completely hands-free and smart operation of your connected lights. You can set this switch to automatically turn on the light when motion is detected and turn off after a preset time. Ideal for areas such as bedrooms, hallways and restrooms where hands-free operation is ideal. Smart ambient light detection will sense daylight and prevent lights from turning on during the day.

