Protect your family with new Amazon low on Airthings’ View Plus radon monitor at $45 off

Amazon is now offering the Airthings View Plus radon and air quality monitor for $255 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $45 off the going rate, about $14 under the launch discount we tracked about a year ago, and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. This model debuted last March and is described as the “most advanced indoor air quality monitor” that measures particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO2), radon, VOC (airborne chemicals), humidity, temperature, air pressure, and pollen levels. It is designed to deliver helpful insights into the environment your family spends most of its time in, allowing users to analyze and monitor data from anywhere via the free Airthings app on iOS and Android. ”Long-term monitoring is crucial to take control, understand long-term exposure to radon and air pollutants and minimize potential health effects.” Head over to our launch overage for a deeper dive on the features and down below for more.

The previous-generation Airthings Wave Plus model features much of the same things and comes in at $180 shipped. You’re not getting the brand’s updated model here, but if this one sits inside your budget more comfortably, anything to keep an eye on radon and CO2 (among other things) in your home might be a smart idea.

Dive into our CES 2022 coverage for a closer look at the latest from AirThings. The brand unveiled a series of air quality sensors and monitors including dedicated options focusing on “pollution” and radon with built-in Wi-Fi and more. Just make sure you also scope out this morning’s rare deal on Eve’s new HomeKit Weather Station with Thread.

Airthings View Plus features:

ALL-IN-ONE AIR QUALITY MONITOR: The most advanced indoor air quality monitor measuring particulate matter (PM2.5), carbon dioxide (CO2), radon, VOC (airborne chemicals), humidity, temperature, air pressure and pollen levels.

CUSTOMIZABLE DISPLAY: Wave in front to view all pollutants that are outside recommended levels

EASY TO USE: View your data anytime, anywhere, with the free Airthings App (iOS/Android) and online dashboard with graphs, notifications and insights

ACCURATE RADON DETECTOR: Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and kills more than 6x the number of people than home fires and carbon monoxide poisoning combined.

