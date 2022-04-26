Score a $350 Yamaha sound bar and wireless subwoofer combo for $160 today (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $159.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. This model fetches $350 new at Amazon and has never gone for less than $299. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention at up to $190 off the going rate and the best price we can find by a long shot. This is a 16-inch wireless subwoofer with 4K Ultra HD pass-through and Spotify Connect access alongside Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and optical connectivity. Ready to drop right into your existing home theater setup, it also features DTS Virtual:X 3D surround sound support and built-in Alexa voice command that delivers control over smart home gear, alarms, and the rest of the perks Amazon’s virtual assistant comes with. Ships with a 2-year warranty from Yamaha and you’ll find more details below.

A more affordable way to bring home a sound bar and wireless subwoofer combo comes by way of the TCL Alto 6+ model. Selling for $100 shipped at Amazon, it delivers much of the same functionality overall alongside a lighter price tag, it just won’t come with the Alexa-based features you’ll find above.

Then dive into some of our coverage on the latest releases in the home entertainment center space. The new Polk MagniFi Mini AX sound bar is a notable option alongside Devialet’s Dione 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos model. But you’ll certainly want to go feast your eyes (and ears) on the Leviathan V2 gaming sound bar with THX Spatial Audio from Razer while you’re at it.

Yamaha 36-inch 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar features:

Level up from TV sound. Transform your TV shows, movies and games with built-in Alexa voice control, a wireless subwoofer, and DTS Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound. The Yamaha ATS-2090 is a retailer exclusive model of the Yamaha YAS-209BL. All features and specs are identical. Bluetooth Enabled for Wireless Streaming. Play music and podcasts through Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.

