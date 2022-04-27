Bose Headphones 700 deliver best-in-class ANC starting at $237 (Reg. $399)

Amazon now offers the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $329 shipped in several styles. Down from $399, you’re looking at only the second discount of the year at $70 off. Matching the 2022 low, this is also the best since back over Black Friday. Those who don’t mind going with an officially refurbished model courtesy of Bose can drop the price down to $237.15 with code SAVINGSFORMOM. In either case, Bose Headphones 700 deliver one of the best distraction-free listening experiences on the market with 11 levels of active noise cancellation at the center of the experience. Alongside 20-hour battery life, you’ll have the option of both Bluetooth and wired listening options to round out the package with onboard Alexa and Assistant control. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

A great alternative to the flagship Bose cans above would be Anker’s recent Soundcore Life Q30 headphones. These arrive at under $80 on Amazon and deliver hybrid active noise cancellation that should do a solid job at blocking out ambient audio even if it isn’t quite as notable as what Bose brings to the table. There’s also 40-hour playback as well as custom EQ settings via the companion app.

As far as more flagship-caliber personal listening experiences go of the true wireless variety, Sony’s latest XM4 ANC earbuds have returned to the best price of the year following a rare discount. Delivering best-in-class active noise cancellation, these are now down to $248.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

