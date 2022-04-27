Pull-up a 2022 Amazon low on the metal Bowflex home gym BodyTower at $215 (Reg. $320)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex BodyTower for $214.92 shipped. Regularly $499, it more typically sells for around $320 and as low as $280 at Amazon with today’s offer being a new 2022 low and the best price we have tracked there in well over a year. It sells for over $380 at Walmart, for comparison’s sake. If you’re looking to bolster your home gym’s capabilities with the ability to do push-ups, squats, planks, pull-ups, and more on one unit, this deal is worth a look. The steel frame features adjustable horizontal bars alongside included hand grips and sling straps as well as a non absorbent cushioned back pad and a “tower-mounted workout placard that demonstrates eight key exercises.” More details below. 

A more affordable resistance training option is the TRX All-in-One Suspension Trainer. It currently sells for $136 on Amazon with the on-page coupon you’ll find there, it supports a wide-range of exercises and a system that can come with you just about anywhere you might need it. 

Stay hydrated during anger workouts with this new Amazon all-time low on Contigo’s 64-ounce Autospout Water Jug at $15. Then head over to our fitness tracker deal hub for offers on some tech-based workout gear including the Wyze Apple Health and Google Fit Smart Scale S and Withings’ all-new ScanWatch that can easily transition from the gym to your next meeting at work. 

Bowflex BodyTower features:

The multi-station tower has E-Z adjust horizontal bars that let you increase the variety of your exercises, rise the intensity of workouts and improve the results of your fitness program. With a tower-mounted workout placard that demonstrates eight key exercises and a guide featuring 10 more, the Bowflex Body Tower is the prefect home fitness solution.

