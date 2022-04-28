First price drop hits Amazon’s unique new Glow touch projector video caller at $50 off

We are now tracking the very first notable price drop on Amazon’s unique Glow projector video calling device. As we detailed just last month, it combines a touchscreen projector with a video calling setup, mainly for kids to enjoy games and educational activities alongside the ability to connect with family members. The base model launched at $300 and is now seeing its very first price drop to $249.99 shipped, while the bundle with the Amazon Glow Tangram Bits add-on is now going for $279.98 shipped, down from the regular $330. Get even more details below and in our launch coverage right here.

Amazon describes this device as a “whole new way to learn, play, read, and create” by delivering a novel 2-in-1 STEM and communication experience. It creates a 19-inch touch-sensitive space that “lets kids be kids and enjoy hands-on activities” alongside an 8-inch video calling display where they can connect with and enjoy activities alongside family members. It comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+ that delivers nearly 100 games as well as thousands of books with Amazon’s usual 2-year worry-free guarantee.

We are also still tracking a rare deal on Amazon’s official Smart Plug at $20 as well as a new all-time low on its latest Echo Dot speaker-meets-smart home controller. Now starting from $28, this is easily among the lowest prices we have tracked on a current-generation Amazon smart speaker and you can get a closer look at the details in our previous coverage.

Amazon Glow features:

A whole new way to learn, play, read, create. Together – Amazon Glow makes video calls fun and collaborative through shared activities, making it feel like being together in-person.

Endless fun at your fingertips – Glow’s projector creates a 19” touch-sensitive space that lets kids be kids and enjoy hands-on activities, while adults join in the fun from their tablet or smartphone. Amazon Glow is not a toy.

Family time, not screen time – Kids can enjoy games and activities on connected video calls or side-by-side with a local partner.

2-year worry-free guarantee – If it breaks, return it, and we’ll replace it for free.

