9to5Toys Daily: April 29, 2022 – Beats Fit Pro $180, Native Union 20% off sale, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/04/9to5Toys-Daily-2.1.2021-42922-11.00-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

9to5Toys Daily: April 26, 2022 – M1 Pro MacBook Pro $...
9to5Toys Daily: March 24, 2022 – 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pr...
9to5Toys Daily: March 9, 2022 – Apple Studio Display ...
9to5Toys Daily: March 31, 2022 – World Backup Day dea...
9to5Toys Daily: April 4, 2022 – Amazon lows on AirPod...
9to5Toys Daily: April 21, 2022 – M1 MacBook Air $70 o...
9to5Toys Daily: April 20, 2022 – iPad Air 4 from $470...
9to5Toys Daily: April 22, 2022 – Apple MagSafe Batter...
Load more...
Show More Comments