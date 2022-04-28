Native Union launches 20% off sitewide Mother’s Day sale on latest MagSafe gear and more

Native Union is now launching a new 20% off sitewide Mother’s Day sale, discounting nearly its entire selection of iPhone accessories and chargers in the process. Shipping is free across the board in orders over $40, and the discounted prices apply at checkout. Leading the way this time around is the all-new Snap 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station at $144. Down from $180, today’s offer amounts to not only the very first discount, but also a new all-time low of $36 off. As Native Union’s latest Apple-friendly charging station, this 3-in-1 offering packs a main 7.5W MagSafe mount for iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. There’s also a secondary 5W pad for AirPods and the like, as well as a removable Apple Watch dock. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Native Union Mother’s Day sale highlights:

For more ways to outfit your charging setup with some new gear, be it for the nightstand or the everyday carry, Anker launched a new mid-week sale yesterday that’s packed with markdowns. Ranging from rare discounts on MagSafe gear to other accessories starting at $13, you’ll want to check out all of the highlights right here.

Snap 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station features:

Your all-in-one power solution. Snap your iPhone 12 or 13 to the magnetic stand, drop your AirPods or AirPods Pro in the wireless tray, and place your Apple Watch on our detachable puck for seamless everyday power. Designed with your everyday ease in mind with an adjustable head for flexible access to your iPhone while charging.

