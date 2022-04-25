Achieve pure zen: Amazfit’s smart sleep earbuds with heart rate tracking at $120 (2022 low)

The official Amazfit Amazon storefront is now offering its Zenbuds Smart Sleep Earbuds for $119.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $150, this is a solid 20% price drop matching our previous mention as the lowest total we can find. Comparable to the Bose Sleepbuds 2 that ship for $179 in refurbished condition right now (regularly $249 new), they feature a “lightweight” build with “skin-soft” ear tips and are specifically designed to help folks relax and peacefully nod off to sleep. The noise blocking design is joined by sleep and heart rate monitoring tech alongside the companion app that also delivers in-ear alarms (so you won’t disturb anyone around you) as well as a “massive library of natural, sleep-inducing and white noise sounds.” The internal battery lasts for a full 12 hours with the including charging case delivering an additional “eight nights.” Head below for more details.

Zenbuds Smart Sleep Earbud features:

LIGHT AND COMFORTABLE: Amazfit Zenbuds are super lightweight at only 1.78g per earbud, the skin-soft ear tips are so comfy that you’d fall asleep barely feeling that they exist.

NOISE-BLOCKING DESIGN AND SOOTHING SOUNDS: The earbuds fit perfectly across your ear ridge, effectively masking the outside noises as well as soothing you with natural sounds engineered to relax your mind and trigger the sleep cycle. They automatically pause playing once they detect that you’ve fallen asleep.

SLEEP MONITORING: The earbuds monitor your heart rate, sleep positions, and the quality of your sleep each night, helping you form healthy sleeping habits.

