Never lose your keys again, Tile Mate trackers now matching Amazon 2022 lows from $20

Amazon has launched another notable Tile item tracker sale with a solid offer on the 2022 model Tile Mate at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is 20% off the going rate, $9 under the regular price on Apple’s AirTag, and matching the Amazon 2022 low for the best price we can find. You’ll also find the 2-pack marked down to $39.99 shipped right now. Alongside up to 3-years of battery life, the Tile Mate delivers iOS and Android-compatible item tracking for your keys, wallet, and much more. Not only does it work in reverse to help you find a misplaced smartphone, but you simply just tap a button on your device to make your Tile Mate chime or use the companion app to lock-down its most recent location when it’s out of Bluetooth range. You can even use Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri-equipped smart home devices to locate it. Take a deeper dive into the 2022 lineup via our hands-on review. Head below for more Tile deals.

The now live Amazon Tile sale also includes the brand’s pro model with a longer range and larger form-factor matching the lowest price we have tracked this year on Amazon as well as the stick-on variant at $24 Prime shipped. You can browse through the entire sale right here on this landing page.

However, if you’re already locked-in to Apple’s item tracking ecosystem, we have some great accessories to check out right now. In fact, Apple’s official silicone and leather AirTag Loops are now at some of the best prices we have tracked with deals stating from $21 Prime shipped on a range styles and colorways. Just be sure to also scope out the new luxurious SANDMARC leather collection featuring its new AirTag Keychain as well.

Tile Mate features:

FIND NEARBY – Use the Tile app to ring your Tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you.

FIND FAR AWAY – When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location on a map.

FIND YOUR PHONE – Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

NOTIFY WHEN FOUND – Enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to help find your things. If your lost Tile is found, If your Tile is lost, add your contact information so you can be reached when someone scans the QR code on your lost Tile.

