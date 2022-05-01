Amazon’s all-new eero Pro 6E/6+ Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems on sale for first time from $118

Amazon is now offering the very first price cuts on the all-new eero Pro 6E and 6+ mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems as pre-orders. Shipping on May 4, the just-announced are now down to the best prices yet. Leading the way is a 3-pack of the eero Pro 6E routers at $594 shipped. Down from $699, you’re looking at $105 in savings. Delivering the latest and greatest system from eero to date, its new Pro 6E pack arrives with Wi-Fi 6E support that enables 2.3Gb/s wired network speeds. Over its Tri-band wireless coverage, you’re looking at 1.3Gb/s capabilities alongside the 3-node package providing 6,000 square feet of coverage. There’s also built-in Zigbee and Thread radios for expanding your smart home, too. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Speaking of new all-time lows, Amazon’s all-new Echo Show 15 has received its very first discount this morning. Delivering the largest screen-based Alexa experience to date, this one packs plenty of family-oriented features on top of the usual voice control tech. And now that it’s down to $200, you can save some cash for the very first time from the usual $250 price tag.

eero Pro 6E system features:

Our newest, tri-band eero leverages additional bandwidth to maximize your wifi. Our patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots. So you can confidently stream, game, and get the most out of your smart home and mobile devices.

