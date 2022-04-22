Xbox Elite Series 2 and 20th Anniversary wireless gamepads at 2022 lows from $60 (Up to $40 off)

We are tracking some notable deals on special edition Microsoft Xbox controllers today. First up, the Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is back down to the 2022 low at $139.99 shipped via Walmart and the Microsoft online shop. Regularly $180, this is a solid $40 on Microsoft’s latest pro-grade controller solution. Compatible with previous-generation consoles and Xbox Series S|X (or Nintendo Switch with this adapter at 40% off), it delivers customizable controls, wrap-around rubberized grips, swappable thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles, as well as up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life. Head below for more details and a notable offer on the 20th Anniversary Special Edition.

Trusted eBay Daily deals seller AntOnline is now offering the official Xbox Wireless Controller 20th Anniversary Special Edition at $60 shipped. Regularly $69 like it currently fetches at Amazon where it has never dropped below $62.50, this is a 2022 low outside of an offer for Costco members-only. Delivering the same experience you’ll find on the current-generation Xbox wireless gamepads, it features a translucent black paint job with classic green accents harkening back to the original Xbox console. 

The standard edition wireless Microsoft Xbox gamepads are still marked down from $49 shipped at Amazon if you’re not into the special edition/pro-grade treatments above. Or just go the wired third-party route for your extra gamepad with these new all-time lows on PowerA couch co-op Xbox Controllers from $26 and call it a day. 

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro, including adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. Experience limitless customization with new interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app. Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly. Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style. Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and re-engineered components that are built to last. 

