Razer unleashes Mandalorian Beskar controller for Xbox Series X with magnetic charging stand

Proud owners of either the Xbox Series X or S can now have a compromise-free Mandalorian-themed controller at their fingertips. This is thanks to the launch of a refreshed Razer Mandalorian Beskar controller that fully adopts the design found in Microsoft’s latest controller. Instead of AAs, this unit is fueled by a rechargeable battery that is topped off using a magnetic charging stand. The design of both the controller and stand are inspired by Mando’s signature Beskar armor. Continue reading to learn more.

A magnetic charging dock headlines the limited edition Razer Mandalorian Beskar Xbox controller

While this isn’t Razer’s first time offering a Mandalorian-themed controller to the masses, it’s the first iteration to implement the new Xbox Series X layout. As with the latest Xbox controllers, the new Razer Mandalorian Beskar offering implements both impulse triggers and a textured grip throughout.

The Razer Mandalorian Beskar controller isn’t limited to Xbox either; it can also be used with Windows, macOS, xCloud, iOS, and even Android. When not in use, it can easily be refueled using the included quick charging stand. This accessory can fully recharge the controller in three hours or less and features a magnetic contact system that secures the controller in place.

Along the back of the Razer Mandalorian Beskar controller you’ll find more design elements and what appears to be a removable battery cover. It’s unclear if AAs can be used in a pinch, but at the very least, it seems that users will be able to easily replace the rechargeable battery if it noticeably wears down at some point in the future.

Pricing and availability

Listed for $179.99, the limited edition Razer Mandalorian Beskar controller for Xbox Series X is pricey, to say the least. It’s currently available for pre-order at both Amazon and Razer, with an official launch date listed as December 10. That’s a couple of weeks ahead of Christmas, helping provide folks with a unique gift idea before everything sells out for the year.

9to5Toys' Take

Given the limited nature of this release, it’s no surprise that pricing is high. Thankfully, all of those funds go towards more than just aesthetics, with a rechargeable design, magnetic stand, and upgraded triggers in stow. That’s on top of official Xbox, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars licensing.

As the console wars continue between Microsoft and Sony, one thing remains certain – Xbox fans have a lot of fun controller designs to pick from. The same cannot be said for PlayStation 5, with just Midnight Black, White, and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers available at this time. Plus, Microsoft console owners can even create custom styles using the Xbox Design Lab.

