Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds pack ANC into a rugged design at new low of $140 (Save $40)

Amazon currently offers the Jabra Elite 7 Active ANC Earbuds for $140.18 shipped. Down from $180, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $40 off while beating our previous mention by $10. This is also one of the first overall discounts, too. Wrapped in a rubberized veneer exterior, the Elite 7 Active earbuds from Jabra are on the more rugged side to live up to the fitness-focused design. Powering the ANC experience are 6mm drivers which pair with 8-hour battery life that is supplemented by another 30 hours thanks to the charging case. Oh and don’t forget the onboard access to Google Assistant that rounds out the package. Head below for more.

Still also on sale, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds are sitting at $159.99 right now. This discount marks the second-best price to date at $40 off and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Trading in the more rugged design, you’re still looking at active noise cancellation and much of the other same feature set packed into a more premium overall build.

Elsewhere in the Jabra stable, we’re tracking new Amazon all-time lows on two of its Google Fast Pair-enabled true wireless earbuds. Right now, both of the Elite 3 and Elite 4 buds are down to the best prices yet starting at $60. These aren’t as high-end as either of the Elite 7 models discounted above, but will get you in the true wireless earbud game for less.

Jabra Elite 7 Active features:

When you’re working up a sweat, Elite 7 Active stay comfortably in place; With our unique ShakeGrip technology along with being IP57 water and sweatproof, these earbuds are designed to stay in no matter how hard you work out. Choose your preferred levels of immersion or awareness for your workout with adjustable ANC and HearThrough technology – only hear what you want to hear.

