Jabra Elite 7 Active earbuds pack ANC into a rugged design at new low of $140 (Save $40)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonHeadphonesJabra
Reg. $180 $140

Amazon currently offers the Jabra Elite 7 Active ANC Earbuds for $140.18 shipped. Down from $180, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $40 off while beating our previous mention by $10. This is also one of the first overall discounts, too. Wrapped in a rubberized veneer exterior, the Elite 7 Active earbuds from Jabra are on the more rugged side to live up to the fitness-focused design. Powering the ANC experience are 6mm drivers which pair with 8-hour battery life that is supplemented by another 30 hours thanks to the charging case. Oh and don’t forget the onboard access to Google Assistant that rounds out the package. Head below for more.

Still also on sale, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro earbuds are sitting at $159.99 right now. This discount marks the second-best price to date at $40 off and comes within $1 of the all-time low. Trading in the more rugged design, you’re still looking at active noise cancellation and much of the other same feature set packed into a more premium overall build.

Elsewhere in the Jabra stable, we’re tracking new Amazon all-time lows on two of its Google Fast Pair-enabled true wireless earbuds. Right now, both of the Elite 3 and Elite 4 buds are down to the best prices yet starting at $60. These aren’t as high-end as either of the Elite 7 models discounted above, but will get you in the true wireless earbud game for less.

Jabra Elite 7 Active features:

When you’re working up a sweat, Elite 7 Active stay comfortably in place; With our unique ShakeGrip technology along with being IP57 water and sweatproof, these earbuds are designed to stay in no matter how hard you work out. Choose your preferred levels of immersion or awareness for your workout with adjustable ANC and HearThrough technology – only hear what you want to hear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…
Jabra

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Jabra’s new Elite 3/4 earbuds with Google Fast Pair h...
Beats Fit Pro on sale for one of the very first times a...
Best of 9to5Toys: M1 Pro MacBook Pro $250 off, Galaxy S...
V-MODA’s latest Hexamove Lite Wireless Earbuds hi...
Philips’ smart DiamondClean toothbrush with charg...
Shure’s MV7X XLR Podcast Mic with metal stand now...
Samsung’s all-new 2022 Frame 4K QLED AirPlay 2 TV...
Brim’s regularly $400 espresso machine with milk ...
Load more...
Show More Comments