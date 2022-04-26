Jabra’s new Elite 3/4 earbuds with Google Fast Pair hit Amazon lows from $60 (Save $20)

After just launching last month, Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Down from $120, you’re looking at only the second discount to date alongside a new all-time low that’s $3 under our previous mention. As Jabra’s latest pair of earbuds, its new Elite 4 arrive with a more affordable price tag than some of its more flagship offerings while still packing notable features. Most notably alongside the true wireless design is the Google Fast Pair support, which makes them perfect Android companions. That’s on top of the inclusion of active noise cancellation, IP57 water-resistance, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the companion USB-C charging case. You’ll find all of the details in our launch coverage, as well. Head below for more.

Also seeing one of its first discounts, the Jabra Elite 3 Earbuds are down to $59.99 at Amazon in four colorways. Normally fetching $80, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts since launching last fall at $20 off. While Google Fast Pair is still onboard these lower-end earbuds, you’re ditching the active noise cancellation found above. Otherwise, there’s a similar design with the same 28-hour battery life.

As far as more flagship-caliber personal listening experiences go, Sony’s latest XM4 ANC true wireless earbuds have returned to the best price of the year following a rare discount. Delivering best-in-class active noise cancellation, these are now down to $248.

More on the Jabra Elite 4 Google Fast Pair Earbuds:

The Jabra Elite 4 Active True Wireless Earbuds are specifically designed for an active lifestyle. Whether you’re going for long runs or constantly on the move, the earphones stay securely in your ears during any activity thanks to the secure active fit. With their ergonomic, wing-free design, they not only stay in place, but also provide excellent comfort. The four integrated microphones, which are protected against wind noise by a special mesh cover, ensure clear conversations.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!