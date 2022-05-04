CITIZEN unveils new Star Wars watches from a galaxy far, far away, starring R2-D2, C-3PO, more

CITIZEN is unleashing its latest timepieces from a galaxy far, far away for Star Wars Day 2022. Now joining the plethora of price drops on tap today, the watch brand is reaching back into its archives to reinvigorate one of its historic silhouettes with some of the most beloved (and infamous) characters from the Star Wars universe with the new CITIZEN x Star Wars Tsuno Chrono models. Head below for more details and a closer look at the four new timepieces.

New Star Wars Day timepieces from CITIZEN

After getting a look at its Rebel Pilot and Trench Run designs back in April 2021, CITIZEN is back for Star Wars Day 2022 with its latest Tsuno Chrono timepieces. Featuring designs inspired by characters from the Star Wars Skywalker saga, including R2-D2, C-3PO, Darth Vader, and Darth Maul, the new Tsuno Chrono crossovers are inspired by the Chronograph Challenge Timer – CITIZEN’s first watch with a full-fledged chronograph function from 1972.

Each of the four new models features a Star Wars logo and an illustration of each character engraved on the back of the case – a particularly nice touch if you ask me – as well as a bullhead design with the crown at the 12 o’clock position and push buttons on either side. The stainless steel case and band are joined by a spherical crystal glass piece and two years of battery life.

Here are some more details on each of the new Star Wars Day releases from CITIZEN:

The R2-D2 watch

The dial has a raised design echoing the panels on R2-D2’s body, and the white dial is accented with R2-D2’s distinctive blue and red. The sub-dial at the 6 o’clock position also has a miniature R2-D2. The C-3PO watch

The dial features C-3PO’s gold color and dual-layered structure provides an almost three-dimensional version of C-3PO’s face. The sub-dial “eyes” feature a lume that glows in the dark. The DARTH MAUL watch

The design incorporates the distinctive red and black of Darth Maul’s face and his yellow horns on the dial, push buttons, and crown for Star Wars Day. The watch evokes the powerful and dangerous nature of Darth Maul with a colorful, eye-catching design. The DARTH VADER watch

The design evokes different aspects of Darth Vader’s story – the colors of the chronograph hands echo Darth Vader’s transformation from Jedi to Sith, and the sub-dials feature design elements from his iconic armor.

The new CITIZEN x Star Wars Tsuno Chrono models unveiled for Star Wars Day 2022 are set to launch in Fall 2022 and will range in price from $350 to $375.

9to5Toys’ Take

CITIZEN has always been a notable brand when it comes to scoring a nice watch without mortgaging the house. It might not come with the same prestige as some of the higher-end brands out there, but, in some cases, look just as nice to all but the most ardent timepiece aficionados. The latest Star Wars Day releases are certainly looking to appeal to hardcore fans of the sci-fi franchise but are a little bit more subdued in their themed approach (especially from a causal distance) than some of the previous and already available releases you’ll find right here.

