LifeProof Eco Friendly Apple Watch Band now starts from under $24 at Amazon (Reg. $40)

Amazon is now offering the LifeProof Eco Friendly Apple Watch Band in Sea Moss green and Anchored blue from $23.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 directly from LifeProof, this is a new Amazon all-time low on the green model and within a few bucks on the blue option. Made from 99% ocean-plastic yarn, it features the brand’s “colorfast and wear-resistant” materials with recyclable packaging alongside compatibility with 42 and 44mm (Series 3, 4, 5, 6, SE, and 7). With every purchase, LifeProof will donate $1 to one of its nonprofit environmental partners as well. Head below for more details.

There are loads of notable Apple Watch bands out there ranging in price from just a few bucks up to well over $100 or more. But your best bet before you start dropping any cash down is to browse through our latest roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5. From sporty options to business-class solutions, you’ll find just about everything worth considering waiting for you right here.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch with a genuine leather solution, we recommend taking a look Pad & Quill’s Lowry Cuff while it’s 59% off. Then head right over to the new Nomad Mother’s Day event for up to 20% off its iPhone 13 cases, AirPods cases, and leather Apple Watch bands. You can get all of the details on the sale in our coverage from earlier this week.

Don’t forget to check out the new CITIZEN Star Wars timepieces that were unveiled yesterday as well.

LifeProof Eco Friendly Apple Watch Band features:

Compatible with Apple Watch 42mm/44mm (Series 3, 4, 5, 6, SE & 7)

Sustainability: Made with 99% ocean plastic yarn; delivered in recyclable packaging

Fit: Pairs perfectly with Apple Watch

Comfort & Durability: Secure with buckle closure for all-day wear. Colorfast and water-resistant design.

Includes LifeProof 1-year limited warranty (see website for details) and 100% authentic

