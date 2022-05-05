Ninja’s 5.5-quart Air Fryer XL returns to Amazon low today at $100 shipped (Reg. up to $160)

Amazon is now offering the 5.5-quart Ninja AF150 Air Fryer XL at $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and more recently going for as much as $60, you’re looking at up to $60 off the going rate, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the lowest we have ever tracked at Amazon. While there are models out there for less, not unlike this 6-quart Ultrean solution at $60 shipped, Ninja delivers a heightened experience with a sleek design that looks great on the countertop. This model can also air roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate alongside the typical air frying action while delivering enough space for up to 3 pounds of fries or wings at a time. A temperature range from 105 to 400 degrees is joined by the cooking basket and crisper plate that can just get thrown in the dishwasher in between uses for simple clean-ups. More details below.

If you don’t mind forgoing the Ninja branding, something like this slightly larger 5.8-quart GoWISE USA digital air fryer at $59 shipped is a notable option. Among the more popular solutions on Amazon in the price range, this one will deliver a similar experience at a far more affordable price tag than today’s lead deal.

But speaking of Ninja, we are also still tracking a host of multi-cookers, all-in-one ovens, and indoor grills on sale in our latest roundup. You’ll also find a number of its blender options, from full on food processors to personal-sized models, alongside up to $100 off its cookware sets.

Then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more and be sure to browse through the Amazon Instant Pot Mother’s Day event while it is still live.

Ninja AF150 Air Fryer XL features:

XL CAPACITY: With the 5.5 qt. nonstick basket and crisper plate, you can save time by cooking up to 3 lbs. of French fries or wings with ease.

5-IN-1 VERSATILE FUNCTIONALITY: Includes 5 versatile cooking programs: Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate.

LESS FAT: Up to 75% less fat than traditional air frying methods*. *Tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries.

EASY CLEANING: Both the basket and crisper plate are nonstick, easy-to-clean and dishwasher safe.

