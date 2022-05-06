Instant’s 4-in-1 Milk Frother delivers easy foamy latte action and just dropped to $34 at Amazon

Alongside the Instant Pot Mother’s Day event, Amazon is now offering the Instant 4-in-1 Electric Milk Frother for $33.99 shipping after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40 and currently fetching over $50 at Walmart, this is nearly 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also within a few bucks of the all-time low. This one features four programs for cold foam, light warm foam, thick warm foam, and warming without foaming to deliver that delicious cappuccino or latte experience at home no matter which coffee maker you might already have. It works with both regular dairy milk as well as non-dairy alternatives with a simple two-button control interface. Other features include a cool-touch housing, a controlled pouring spout, a non-stick interior, and a dishwasher-safe lid. More details below.

If you would prefer to take a more affordable route with one of those immersion-style blenders, there’s plenty of cash to be saved with the Zulay Milk Frother. You’ll need to provide your own mixing vessel and it’s not nearly as convenient overall, but this popular solution is now starting from $8 Prime shipped, leaving more than enough left over to grab a stainless steel milk pitcher and still save more than the flashy Instant model above.

Alongside this particularly notable offer on Ninja’s CREAMi ice cream maker, we are also still tracking a large selection of the brand’s sought-after kitchen gear, from multi-cookers and air fryers to blenders and more, in our previous roundup. Prices are sure to jump back up very shortly ahead of Mother’s Day this weekend, so jump in now while everything is on sale. Head over to our home goods guide for more.

Instant Milk Frother features:

4-in-1 programs for cold foam, light warm foam, thick warm foam, and warming without foaming

Be your own barista: create various types of foam from both dairy and non-dairy alternatives for your cappuccinos, lattes, iced coffee, matcha and more.

Cold to warm in seconds: quickly warm up your drinks, without creating foam, perfect for coffee or hot chocolate.

Easy to use controls: 2-button control interface to select, start or cancel a program.

