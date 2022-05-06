Razer’s Iskur X Genshin Impact edition gaming chair sees first discount to $429 (Save $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Iskur X Ergonomic Gaming Chair Genshin Impact Edition for $429.30 shipped. Normally going for $499, this 14% discount, or about $70 in savings, is the first discount we’ve seen for this edition of Iskur X chairs. This officially licensed Genshin Impact edition Razer Iskur chair is perfect for fans of the RPG. It has all the same ergonomic design features as the regular Iskur X, such as the backrest contour and seat to support a healthy sitting posture. The armrests can be moved up and down and rotated to be as comfortable as possible. The Iskur X is recommended for people between 5-foot 6-inches and 6-foot 2-inches and no more than 300 pounds. You can check out our launch coverage of the Iskur X to learn more.

If you want to save some cash, you could check out the NOBLEWELL Ergonomic Office Chair for $132 with the on-page coupon clipped. Unlike the Iskur X, this chair has a mesh back for breathability. The headrest, armrest, lumbar support, and seat height can all be adjusted on the fly. NOBLEWELL claims the chair can be assembled within 10 minutes and that the casters are silent. The S-shaped back is designed to conform to your spine for remaining comfortable throughout your workday.

Be sure to check out the Cooler Master SK622 Wireless 60% Mechanical Keyboard for $84. This is the second-best price we’ve seen for this keyboard and gets you a device that can operate in a wireless or wired mode. You can grab the MSI Optix 4K 144Hz 28-inch IPS Gaming Monitor at its new low of $588. Finally, you can take a look at our roundup of today’s best console video game deals headlined by The Last of Us Part II for $10.

Razer Iskur X Gaming Chair Genshin Impact Edition features:

Enjoy long-lasting support and comfort with an ergonomic gaming chair that’ll always be there for you—much like Paimon herself. Fitted with plush multi-layered synthetic leather and soft high-density foam cushions, your Genshin Impact gaming marathons just got a whole lot longer.

