Tula retro-style USB-C mic with built-in 8GB recorder sees rare price drop to $199

Amazon is now offering the Tula Mics USB-C Microphone and mobile recorder combo for $199 shipped in cream, red, and seafood blue. Regularly $229, this is a rare price drop on the vintage-style hybrid microphone, the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since a brief launch discount, and the best we can find. Designed by the creators of the Soyuz tube mics that fetch $4,000 or more, Tula delivers a combination USB-C microphone alongside 8GB of internal storage so you can take recordings without a computer or mobile device when needed. The retro stylings and integrated metal desktop stand were certainly highlights when we had a chance to go hands-on with the device shortly after release last year and it even has a built-in noise cancellation system to negate environmental sound in your recordings. Get a closer look in our launch coverage as well and head below for more details.

If you’re more planted on the streaming side of things, you’ll want to check out this ongoing deal on Elgato’s Wave:1 USB-C microphone. Now down at a new Amazon all-time low, you can bring one home for $79, or $120 less than today’s lead deal. It certainly doesn’t include the retro vibes or the built-in recorder, but it is a notable option otherwise and includes its own desktop stand to slide into your battlestation with ease.

We also have an ongoing price drop available on Shure’s MV7X XLR Podcast Mic. Shure’s solutions have been a staple in music recording for many years and its latest podcast mics have cemented themselves in the culture as some of the best on the market. It is now seeing a rare discount on Amazon starting from $149 and you can get a closer look at what it is capable of in our previous deal post.

Tula Mics USB-C Microphone features:

EXCEPTIONAL DESK MICROPHONE: The only sound capturing recording device you’ll ever need! The Tula Mic features a nostalgic yet modern design, cutting-edge onboard noise reduction and high-quality audio. The ideal USB mic for podcasts, recording, Zoom, ASMR & more!

RECORD ANYWHERE: Don’t find yourself lugging around hefty recording equipment when you’re on-the-go. We have designed the first fully portable microphone with 8GB of internal memory that records up to 14 hours of continuous high-quality recording per charge. Fits perfectly in your pocket!

SUPERIOR SOUND QUALITY: Our professional microphone features both cardioid and omni capsules as well as Burr Brown op amps giving you great audio quality with an extremely low noise floor.REDUCE UNWANTED BACKGROUND NOISE: The noise cancelling system called Brusfri, by Swedish software company Klevgrand, will take a normal sounding room and make it sound like a well-treated recording studio.

