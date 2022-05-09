SodaStream’s retro-style ART sparkling water maker hits new low at $95, plus more from $68

Amazon is now offering the SodaStream ART Sparkling Water Maker for $94.93 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $130 like it currently fetches directly from SodaStream, this is 27% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This model stands out from the rest of the SodaStream lineup with a retro-style carbonating lever that looks like a vintage soda machine. Not only does it look great on the countertop, but it will also provide the same simple carbonation process the rest of the brand’s lineup does to deliver fresh homemade sparkling water for beverages and cocktails all summer long. Head below for a solid offer on the more affordable Terra solution as well.

Amazon is also now offering the SodaStram Terra sparkling water maker at $67.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $80, this is the second-best price we have tracked this year, and while you won’t get the fancy retro-style design here, it will deliver the same sparkling water to your setup as our featured offer otherwise. This deal is available on the black, red, and white colorways as well.

Elsewhere in notable kitchen deals, we are still tracking a new Amazon all-time low on Anova’s app-controlled Sous Vide Cooker Pro. Now up to $212 off the going rate, this is easily one of the best prices this model has ever been offered for. It can support a large gathering worth of water bath meals and you can get a closer look at what it is capable of in our previous coverage. Head over to our home goods deal hub for even more of the best kitchen and cooking deals.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker features:

Make fresh sparkling water at the push of a button.

Includes: sparkling water maker, 60L Co2 cylinder, and 1 liter Dishwasher Safe bottle

Energy efficient, powered by Co2 cylinder. Each Co2 cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water.

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

Compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles (BPA free and better for the planet) except the SodaStream glass carafe

