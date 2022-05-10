LEGO officially showcases upcoming 1,500-piece Architecture Great Pyramid of Giza set

Today, the LEGO Group is showcasing the latest addition to its Architecture lineup. Bringing the Great Pyramid of Giza out of Egypt and into your collection, the new LEGO set stacks up to nearly 1,500 pieces and stands over 13 inches tall. Launching on August 1, you can get all of the details and a closer look below.

LEGO reveals new 1,500-piece Great Pyramid of Giza

After our first report at the end of last month, we’re now getting an official look at the upcoming LEGO Great Pyramid of Giza set. Joining the Architecture collection as only the second set from the theme this year (check out our review of the Singapore Skyline, the first from the lineup).

In what is a fitting follow up to last year’s Taj Mahal, the new Architecture set stacks up to 1,476 pieces. As for how the set actually puts those to use, the entire model rests on the typical black base with a printed Great Pyramid of Giza name plate tile. Despite being a set based around the Egyptian monument, the kit only actually assembles half of the Pyramid of Giza. While you can buy a second version to complete the full design, the build is just of the front section.

Taking this approach also means that can stand over 13.5 inches tall. It also enables the LEGO Group to actually assemble an interior this time around. While it’s not minifigure scale by any means, there are some little recreations of the internal tombs depicted in LEGO form which are a nice touch.

In the front of the Pyramid of Giza is a miniature, yet detailed LEGO town layout of the surrounding Giza area – there are quite a few miniature houses that go alongside smaller pyramids and brick-built sphinx. A jungle surrounds this entire diorama in the front and blends into the sand that flanks the base of the main monument; of course, the Nile river sits out in front to complete the set.

Launching on August 1, the upcoming LEGO Great Pyramid of Giza is just the latest creation confirmed for the summer 2022 wave. Pricing is confirmed to arrive at $129.99, which makes it a fitting value for the included bricks. You can get the full scoop of the build over on the LEGO Group’s page, though pre-orders have yet to go live.

9to5Toys’ Take

Back when we first reported that the LEGO Architecture line would be journeying to Egypt to recreate the Great Pyramid of Giza, I was very curious on how the final model would actually stack up. The concept had plenty of unique possibilities from our description, but I think that the final model nails the execution. The scale of the set and just how well-rounded the entire model is are easy highlights, not to mention the interior. Now all that’s missing is for the LEGO Group to throw in a Steven Grant minifigure and make it a full Moon Knight set.

