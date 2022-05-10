LifeProof’s Eco Friendly AirPods Pro Wireless Charging Case now $13 (Amazon low, Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering LifeProof’s Eco Friendly AirPods Pro Case for $13.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 directly from LifeProof, this model typically sells in the $23 to $25 range depending on the color and is now at a new Amazon all-time low in the black Pavement colorway. Made with 75% ocean-based recycled plastic and shipped in recyclable packaging, this one delivers a protective cover for your AirPods Pro case with a sustainable build. It works with Qi-wireless charging pads and includes the circular carabiner-style clip you see above. Head below for more details.

The popular BRG AirPods Pro case is notable lower-cost alternative. It clearly isn’t doing as much for the environment as the LifeProof model, but it is also nearly half the price at $7 Prime shipped and includes a more traditional carabiner clip with your purchase. Made of silicone, it also delivers unobstructed wireless charging and leaves the battery indicator LED visible.

We are still tracking a notable deal on elago’s Snapshot AirPods 3 case with the AirTag slot if you have Apple’s latest earbuds. But if you’re looking to take it up a notch , be sure to check out the brand new SANDMARC leather solutions as well as the latest from Catalyst that is now available in Apple stores worldwide and the weather-resistant woven knitted Woolenex AirPods 3 covers from Incase as well.

LifeProof Eco Friendly AirPods Pro Case features:

Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro

Sustainability: Made with 75% ocean-based recycled plastic; delivered in recyclable packaging

Portability: Clips on easily with included quick-snap carabiner

Function: Works with Qi-wireless charging stations

Includes LifeProof 1-year limited warranty (see website for details) and 100% authentic

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!