LifeProof’s Eco Friendly AirPods Pro Wireless Charging Case now $13 (Amazon low, Reg. $30)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonLifeproof
Reg. $30 $13

Amazon is now offering LifeProof’s Eco Friendly AirPods Pro Case for $13.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 directly from LifeProof, this model typically sells in the $23 to $25 range depending on the color and is now at a new Amazon all-time low in the black Pavement colorway. Made with 75% ocean-based recycled plastic and shipped in recyclable packaging, this one delivers a protective cover for your AirPods Pro case with a sustainable build. It works with Qi-wireless charging pads and includes the circular carabiner-style clip you see above. Head below for more details. 

The popular BRG AirPods Pro case is notable lower-cost alternative. It clearly isn’t doing as much for the environment as the LifeProof model, but it is also nearly half the price at $7 Prime shipped and includes a more traditional carabiner clip with your purchase. Made of silicone, it also delivers unobstructed wireless charging and leaves the battery indicator LED visible. 

We are still tracking a notable deal on elago’s Snapshot AirPods 3 case with the AirTag slot if you have Apple’s latest earbuds. But if you’re looking to take it up a notch , be sure to check out the brand new SANDMARC leather solutions as well as the latest from Catalyst that is now available in Apple stores worldwide and the weather-resistant woven knitted Woolenex AirPods 3 covers from Incase as well. 

LifeProof Eco Friendly AirPods Pro Case features:

  • Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro
  • Sustainability: Made with 75% ocean-based recycled plastic; delivered in recyclable packaging
  • Portability: Clips on easily with included quick-snap carabiner
  • Function: Works with Qi-wireless charging stations
  • Includes LifeProof 1-year limited warranty (see website for details) and 100% authentic

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Lifeproof

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

elago’s Snapshot AirPods 3 cases house your AirTa...
Amazon lows hit JBL’s Bluetooth speakers from $30...
Smartphone Accessories: elago 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging H...
Incase debuts new weather-resistant woven knitted Woole...
Smartphone Accessories: 20,000mAh 10W Qi Portable Solar...
Best price in over a year live on Cuisinart’s fea...
Roku’s 4K Streambar Pro with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit hi...
Razer’s Kishi Android Game Controller with pass-t...
Load more...
Show More Comments