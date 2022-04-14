Catalyst unleashes new MagSafe-ready AirPods 3 case with Apple exclusive colorway

Catalyst – a brand known for its protective gear for smartphones and tech devices – launched its new AirPods 3 case in Apple Stores across the globe today. The new Special Edition case for AirPods 3 brings the brand’s waterproof tech to Apple’s latest-generation earbuds in several new colorways, including the Apple Store-exclusive Funfetti design. After seeing the brand’s latest solution for Beats Studio Buds at the tail end of last year, it is now time to dive into its latest AirPods cover. Head below for a closer look and more details.

Catalyst’s new AirPods 3 case lands in Apple Stores everywhere

The new Catalyst AirPods 3 case is now live in over 500 Apple Stores around the world (as well as the online shop). It is available in four colorways: Glow in the Dark, Red, Black, and the Apple-exclusive Funfetti multicolor design.

Available only at Apple, the Catalyst Waterproof Case for AirPods (3rd generation) Special Edition completely protects and secures your AirPods (3rd generation) so you can take them anywhere.

It is described as a “stylish, waterproof, and drop proof case made of soft yet durable silicone.” According to Catalyst, the new AirPods 3 case features IP67 sealing ribs to ensure it is waterproof up to 3.3 feet alongside adding some shock-proofing with 4 foot drop protection.

Alongside the matte finish aluminum carabiner with a stainless steel wire clasp, the case features a snap back elastic seal that “allows users to easily access their AirPods or open the plug on the bottom of the case to reach the charging port.” Compatible with wireless/QI charging pads and MagSafe chargers, it also has an inward-facing clasp so you can fix it to your belt loops, bags, and other pieces of your EDC.

The new special edition Catalyst Waterproof Case for AirPods is available now from Apple and elsewhere at $29.95.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Catalyst has unleashed another notable AirPods case that won’t entirely break the bank here. While there are certainly far more affordable solutions out there, the brand has added some interest to the design with the sort of ribbed approach alongside MagSage compatibility, the included metal carabiner clip, and the waterproof treatment.

