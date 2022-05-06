elago’s Snapshot AirPods 3 cases house your AirTag in a silicone sheath from $8.50 (35% off)

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its dark gray Snapshot AirPods 3 Case for $8.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $16 and now starting from $13 direct from elago, this is the lowest we have tracked on the gray model and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the black model down at $8.49 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon, which is within less than $1.50 of the all-time low. This unique AirPods 3 case takes its namesake from its resemblance to an adorable little camera that houses an AirTag (Apple’s item tracker are now at the lowest price of the year) on the front side. The brand’s usual gummy silicone treatment is in place here to protect your precious charging case alongside an included carabiner clip. Get more details on the AirPods Pro version we took a hands-on look at previously as part of the Tested with 9to5Toys series and head below for additional details.

The simple silicone BRG AirPods 3 cases are a notable lower-cost alternative if you’re not interested in the elago design and AirTag holster. Now starting from around $6 Prime shipped on Amazon, you’ll save a couple bucks here on the black model, but most of the other colors are going for around the same price or more than the featured offer above.

Then dive into our coverage on some of the latest AirPods 3 accessories that have hit the market this year below:

elago Snapshot AirPods 3 Case features:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

NEVER LOSE YOUR CASE AGAIN WITH the new elago AT Snapshot Case compatible with AirPods 3! The case has a slot that is compatible with your Apple AirTags so that you can ALWAYS KEEP TRACK OF YOUR DEVICE!

